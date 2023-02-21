N.J. Dad Calls Relatives to Say He Killed His Wife and 2 Children, Then He Turns The Gun on Himself

A New Jersey family of four was found dead after a man fatally shot his wife and their two children, then called a relative to admit to the murders before turning the gun on himself.

When authorities arrived at the home in Linden, N.J., they found Krzysztof Nieroda, 41, his wife, Justyna Nieroda, 41, and their daughter, Natalie Nieroda, 13, dead at the scene. Their son, Sebastian Nieroda, 14, was still alive, but in critical condition. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Krzysztof has been identified as the killer.

According to a statement from the Linden Police Department, Krzysztof was identified as the shooter after the murder weapon was discovered in his hand at the scene, and the Union County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Task Force and the Linden Police Department conducted a joint investigation.

Justyna was a hairdresser in Linden, NJ.com reports.

"She really was beautiful inside and out," Jackie Milan, a former Linden resident whose relatives still live near the home where the crime took place, told the outlet. "She will be missed."

Natalie was in seventh grade and Sebastian was in eighth grade.

"The children were always happy when they were outside playing," Milan said. "The mother did my mother-in-law's hair since she was a hairdresser and cut my husband's hair and brother-in-law's as well. She was very happy and so sweet."

According to Justyna's Facebook page, she and Krzysztof married in 2011.

"In tragedies of this magnitude, there are no words that can heal, nor explanations that can serve to make sense of them to the public," Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said in a statement. "Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of these victims and to the Linden community as a whole in the wake of this horrible event."

