N.J. Couple Died in Fatal Crash While Driving to Their Wedding, and Driver Is Charged

Formal vehicular homicide charges have been filed in Pennsylvania against an allegedly reckless tractor-trailer driver. Police allege he was responsible for a fiery collision last fall that took the lives of a New Jersey couple who were driving to Pittsburgh for their wedding.

PEOPLE obtained the arrest warrant issued this week by Pennsylvania State Police for Jaspreet Singh Chahal, a 24-year-old Fresno, California, man wanted for careless driving resulting in death, operating a hand-held mobile telephone when driving, and related traffic offenses.

The charges follow a seven-month investigation into the fatal accident involving at least five tractor trailers.

Authorities say Chahal currently remains at large. His whereabouts are unknown.

Back on Nov. 14 of last year, 35-year-old Kathryn Schurtz, of Jersey City, New Jersey, and her fiance, 42-year-old Joseph Kearney, were killed in the crash, which happened on Interstate 78.

The couple was driving to Pittsburgh, where they were planning to wed within days.

The arrest warrant alleges Chahal was distracted while driving his truck, and failed to notice signage regarding an upcoming work zone and that traffic ahead of him had stopped.

The 18-wheeler pushed the couple’s vehicle into another, launching a pileup of five total tractor-trailers.

The couple’s car and two of the tractor-trailers caught fire.

In Pennsylvania, operators of commercial vehicles are prohibited from holding a mobile telephone while driving.

Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams told the Reading Eagle that finding Chahal, who has no attorney of record, is “our main goal at this point.”

Adams added: “I’ve seen many horrific facts from accidents. In this case, we certainly believe he never braked before impacting the vehicles ahead of him, which makes…the facts of this case extremely egregious.”

PEOPLE was unable to reach Chahal for comment.