NJ Bride Is Slashed with a Sword During Her Wedding Reception

A New Jersey bride was attacked during her wedding reception by a sword-wielding 43-year-old man staying at the lodge that hosted the event, police allege.

Carlos Mejia, who lives in New York City, was staying at the Grand Cascades Lodge in Hamburg, New Jersey — the site for the unnamed victim’s wedding reception.

According to Mejia’s arrest report, obtained by PEOPLE, the incident occurred shortly after midnight.

A court clerk confirms that the affidavit against Mejia alleges he approached the bride and her bridal party, asking for a cigarette.

The affidavit alleges Mejia was denied one and then flew into a rage, screaming obscenities at the bride and her guests before retreating to his room.

But police say the bride and some of the reception guests followed him, and knocked on his door, demanding he open it.

That is when he flung the door open and brandished a sword, according to the affidavit.

Mejia — charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, and unlawful weapons possession — allegedly began swinging the weapon at the bridal party while threatening to kill the bride.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Investigators say the bride is recovering at the Newton Medical Center from a laceration to her left arm.

A number of hotel guests were able to disarm Mejia, restraining him until police arrived.

Mejia was released on bond. He did not return PEOPLE’s call for comment Thursday.

He has not entered pleas to the charges and does not have an attorney of record.