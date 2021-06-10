N.J. Boy, 3, Falls Out Window of Home and Is Mauled to Death by Family Dogs

New Jersey police are investigating the death of a three-year-old New Jersey boy who fell from a window at his home and was then mauled by his family's dogs in the backyard.

The Elizabeth Police Department said they were called to the home on the 400 block of South 5th Street around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Union County Prosecutor's Office press release.

The boy, whose name has not been released, was taken to the Trinitas Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries about an hour later.

Investigators determined the dogs were owned by the family and were inside a fence in the backyard when the attack occurred.

An animal control organization was able to secure the dogs and take them to another location.

The investigation is ongoing.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time, police said.