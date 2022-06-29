Nipsey Hussle Murder Trial Delayed After Alleged Killer Attacked with Razor Blade in Jail: Lawyer
The murder trial for Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle has been delayed after his alleged killer was attacked.
Eric Holder Jr. was "assaulted by multiple individuals" in a jail holding cell while waiting to be brought to court, public defender Aaron Jansen told ABC7.
"[He] was attacked by two inmates and beaten. He was cut with a razor in the back of his head and received three staples. His face is swollen and his eye is swollen," Jansen told Rolling Stone, adding in a separate statement to NBC News that Holder also underwent an MRI after the alleged attack.
PEOPLE has reached out to Jansen for additional comment, but did not immediately hear back.
Holder is currently facing trial for allegedly murdering Hussle, then 33, in the parking lot of his Los Angeles clothing store, The Marathon, in March 2019.
The trial started earlier this month, per The New York Times; however, because of the alleged attack on Holder, closing arguments have been pushed back to Thursday, according to ABC7.
Holder, an aspiring rapper, was indicted in May 2019. Prosecutors accuse him of firing at least 10 rounds that hit Hussle. The medical examiner said that Hussle suffered 11 wounds, although two of them may have been caused by the same bullet.
Video footage from the incident allegedly showed Holder firing a silver revolver and a black semiautomatic handgun at the "Grinding All My Life" rapper. Two bystanders were injured, as well.
Prosecutors say that after the gunfire stopped, Holder kicked Hussle's body in the head before he ran away.
Holder is charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree attempted murder.