Man Convicted of 1st-Degree Murder in Nipsey Hussle's 2019 Fatal Shooting

On the second day of deliberations, a Los Angeles convicted 32-year-old Eric Holder of pulling the trigger in the deadly shooting of Hussle, who was 33 at the time of his death, ABC7, NBC News and CBS Los Angeles all report.

Holder's attorney, Aaron Jansen, admitted during the trial that his client had shot Hussle. But he claimed the shooting was not premeditated, arguing that it occurred in the "heat of passion," The New York Times reports.

The murder trial, which lasted a little more than two weeks, was delayed last week when Holder was allegedly "assaulted by multiple individuals" in a jail holding cell while waiting to be brought to court, Jansen told ABC7.

Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Joseph Asghedomthen, was shot to death in the parking lot of his Los Angeles clothing store in March 2019. Two bystanders were also injured in the shooting.

Holder, an aspiring rapper, was indicted in May 2019. Prosecutors accuse him of firing at least 10 rounds that hit Hussle. The medical examiner said that Hussle suffered 11 wounds, although two of them may have been caused by the same bullet.

Video footage from the incident allegedly showed Holder firing a silver revolver and a black semiautomatic handgun at the 33-year-old rapper. Two bystanders were injured, as well.

Prosecutors say that after the gunfire stopped, Holder kicked Hussle's body in the head before he ran away.

During pre-trial hearings, Jansen previously argued that Holder has a history of mental health issues, including undergoing electroshock therapy. He said that Holder's mother had died shortly before the shooting, and that he was depressed after abruptly discontinuing his medication.

Holder could face up to life in prison.