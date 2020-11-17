Nijinsky Dix, 37, was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of her ex-boyfriend

PhD Student Who Works at Notre Dame Accused of Stalking, Killing Her Ex-Boyfriend

A 37-year-old woman was arrested Saturday in connection with the shooting death of her ex-boyfriend, Washington, D.C., police confirmed in a press release.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., law enforcement responded to call for the sound of gunshots at an apartment complex in Washington, D.C., the release states.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Upon arrival, members located an adult male, inside an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds,” police stated. “[T]he victim displayed no signs consistent with life.”

Police confirmed 44-year-old Terry Hickman died at the scene.

Hours later, police arrested and charged Nijinsky Dix with second-degree murder while armed, police confirmed in its press release. “This offense is domestic in nature.”

According to court records obtained by NBC5 in Chicago, an individual allegedly told investigators that Dix had been in a three-monthlong relationship with Hickman that ended in May.

Police said that according to the individual, Dix was allegedly stalking Hickman.

The court records stated that Dix was at the apartment and allegedly was kneeling at Hickman’s feet when detectives arrived to the scene.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Investigators discovered a cell phone and determined Dix was speaking with her mother, who was still on the line, according to the court records.

“The individual stated the defendant called her and stated, ‘He pushed me, and I shot him,’” the court records stated.

The station also reported that Dix was a PhD student at the University of Illinois but worked at the University of Notre Dame, where she was the director of the Talent Search Upward Bound program, which helps people from disadvantaged backgrounds.