'She Should Have Been Safe': 16-Year-Old Girl Is Killed at Work During Milwaukee Burger King Robbery
Police need help finding the man who killed Niesha Harris-Brazell on Sunday night
Police in Milwaukee have released a description of the suspect wanted for murdering a 16-year-old girl, whose grieving mother is desperate for answers.
"You took my light away from me," Niesha Harris-Brazell's mother, Liceal Brazell, told WISN 12 News. "You need to pay the piper. You gotta answer for that."
Milwaukee Police confirm that Niesha was working the drive-thru at the Burger King on Capitol Drive Sunday night when she was fatally shot by a man trying to rob the fast food restaurant.
The gunman, a Milwaukee Police statement indicates, is a Black male with a heavy build.
"He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, tan pants and was armed with a handgun," reads the statement. "The suspect vehicle is described as black 4-door Chevy Impala with a sunroof and spoiler on the back."
Police responded to the scene at 10:25 p.m.
Niesha, who was shot twice, was rushed to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.
"My baby didn't deserve that," Liceal told WISN. "She wasn't out here in these streets. She went to school. She went to work. She came home."
A GoFundMe campaign has been started to raise money for Niesha's funeral.
In addition, restaurateur and developer Omar Shaikh is planning a private fundraising dinner to benefit the victim's family.
Shaikh owns Carnevor and the 3rd St. Market Hall, and a seat for the benefit dinner costs $1,000.
More information on the event is available here.
Police ask that anyone who has any information about Niesha's homicide contact them at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.