Nicole Montalvo was last seen dropping her son off at school on Oct. 21, 2019

Fla. Mom Was Killed, Dismembered by Her Husband and Father-in-Law So They Could Get Custody of Son

A father and son from Florida convicted of killing a 33-year-old mother back in 2019 were sentenced to life in prison Wednesday.

Christopher Otero-Rivera, 33, and Angel Rivera, 66, received life sentences for the second-degree murder of Nicole Montalvo. Jurors found the men guilty of their crimes in mid-April.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Montalvo, Otero-Rivera's estranged wife and the mother of his son, was last seen alive on Oct. 21, 2019, as she was dropping her 9-year-old son off at school.

The young mother's remains were found six days later — recovered from a property where Rivera and two other men were living.

In addition to the life sentences, Judge Keith Carsons sentenced the father and son to another 15 years for dismembering Montalvo's body, plus five more for evidence tampering.

"I cannot ignore the brutality of your efforts to cover up that crime, or the pain it brought the family of Nicole Montalvo," Carsons said during Wednesday's sentencing.

Prosecutors said at trial that the two men wanted Montalvo gone so that they could gain sole custody of her son.

Prior to sentencing, three of Montalvo's relatives delivered victim impact statements.

Sister Christina Montalvo described the grieving process as "never-ending."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The victim's younger brother, Steven Montalvo, said he stood in the court room with a sense of "terror and a loss for words."

Her twin brother, Edward Montalvo, said the family, for years, tried to convince his sister to leave Otero-Rivera, and said she was "butchered and discarded, like she never mattered."

WESH reports that attorneys for both men plan to appeal the sentences.

Authorities have also charged Wanda Nereida Rivera in connection with Montalvo's death. She has been charged with tampering with evidence and providing false statements during the commission of a felony crime.

It is unclear if and when she will stand trial.

PEOPLE was unable to determine if she has entered pleas or is represented by an attorney.