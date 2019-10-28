Fla. Woman Didn't Pick up Son From School — and Now Husband, Father-in-Law Are Charged With Murder

Image zoom Nicole Montalvo Facebook

Florida investigators have recovered the body of a missing 35-year-old mom they allegedly found at the home of her estranged husband and her father-in-law.

Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson held a press conference Sunday, confirming to reporters Nicole Montalvo’s remains were found on Friday.

In custody are Christopher Otero-Rivera, 31, who was separated from Nicole, and 61-year-old Angel Luis Rivera, the husband’s father.

Both men were named as persons of interest on Friday, but it wasn’t until Sunday that they were charged with premeditated murder.

Gibson told the media Montalvo’s body was recovered from a St. Cloud property where both men were living.

That land had been searched two days earlier, with police finding no sign of Montalvo.

Montalvo’s family reported her missing after she failed to pick up her son from school on Tuesday.

They told police she was last seen heading out there door Monday evening, on her way to drop off her son with at Otero-Rivera’s residence.

During Sunday’s press conference, Gibson said the case had shifted from a missing persons case to a murder investigation.

“Our investigation is by no means complete,” Gibson told reporters. “We’re really just beginning to uncover a lot of different facts from the case.”

A motive for the alleged murder has not been disclosed.

Gibson said investigators would exhaust all resources to uncover the truth.

WKMG-TV, citing court records, reports that Otero-Rivera has a history of domestic violence-related charges involving his estranged wife dating back to 2016. Those records include a 2018 charge of kidnapping, battery and aggravated assault.

WFTV spoke to his public defender, who said his client had pleaded guilty to the aggravated assault charge. He also acknowledged his client has stolen Montalvo’s credit cards.

Otero-Rivera has yet to enter a plea to premeditated murder.

Local reports indicate his father is under police watch at a nearby hospital, where he was taken after complaining of chest pains and shortness of breath. The father has not entered a plea either.

PEOPLE was not immediately able to reach attorneys for the suspects.