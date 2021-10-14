Nicole Brown Simpson's Sister Calls Kim Kardashian's O.J. Simpson Joke on SNL 'Inappropriate'

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Wanna take a stab in the dark at who it was?" Kardashian West quipped at the time. "It's sort of weird to remember the first Black person you met, but O.J. does leave a mark. Or several. Or none at all. I still don't know."

Now, in a statement provided to PEOPLE, Tanya Brown says that Kardashian West's joke — which was made in October during Domestic Violence Awareness Month — was "beyond inappropriate and insensitive."

"If she and her family loved Nicole so much as they claimed, this was done in very poor taste," Tanya says. "I think the taste of writers at SNL was beyond inappropriate and insensitive as was the reaction in the audience."

Image Nicole Brown Simpson and O.J. Simpson | Credit: Jim Smeal/WireImage

"Regarding Kim, I believe everyone has a choice to control what they speak on," she continues. "She easily could have said, 'This is inappropriate and disrespectful to everyone! Not only for Nicole and Ron, but for all victims of domestic violence who were murdered by their significant others."

Nicole and Goldman were fatally stabbed on June 12, 1994. Though Simpson was acquitted of the double murders in October 1995, the former NFL star was deemed liable for the deaths in 1997 in a civil case brought by the two victims' families.

Since her sister's death, Tanya — a life coach and speaker — has been outspoken about domestic violence.

"When I speak and talk about domestic violence, it is merely for educational purposes, not for laughter or comedy," Tanya tells PEOPLE. "I only share what has been made public about Nicole. I would never share anything private of Nicole's life."

"After 27 years, can't we move past the murders and focus on domestic violence? Since COVID, statistics have skyrocketed. It is critical, so no more Nicoles and Rons happen," she continues.

Adds Tanya: "Our loss, Browns and Goldmans, should not be portrayed as a comedy — family or non-family. Loss, tragedy, murder, crime should not be portrayed as comedy. Everyone has a choice!"

In 2019, on the anniversary of Nicole and Goldman's murders, Tanya told PEOPLE that she hopes her sister will be remembered as the good mother, daughter and sibling she was.

"Everybody equates Nicole with being a domestic violence victim, which she was, beyond belief," Tanya said at the time. "Her death doesn't define who she was."