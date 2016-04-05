Nick Carter Breaks Silence on His Florida Arrest: 'We Are All Human, We Act That Way Sometimes'

Nick Carter is speaking out on for the first time almost three months after his alleged bar brawl in Florida.

“Well you know things definitely don’t turn out the way you plan it,” the Backstreet Boys band member told Access Hollywood. “I’m focused on the positive stuff that is happening and getting back on track.”

In January, Carter, 36, was booked by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on a misdemeanor battery charge following an incident outside Hog’s Breath Saloon in Key West.

When asked if the arrest was a wake-up call for him, the Dancing with the Stars season 21 runner-up agreed saying, “Absolutely, we are all human, we act that way sometimes.”

Adding, “But for me, it’s always about learning from my mistakes and learning from things that might not necessarily be mistakes and little hiccups and things that can happen in life. I’m very aware of everything going on around me and know what I have to do to the best that I can be.”

Something he’s very much looking forward to? Becoming a first-time father! Carter and wife Lauren are expecting a son “in a week” and he’s hoping parenthood “will turn me into a better person and man that I am.”

In more good news, Carter might avoid a misdemeanor battery charge for allegedly grabbing bouncer Skylar Carden by the throat.

On Monday, PEOPLE learned that Florida prosecutors will dismiss the case in six months in exchange for 25 hours of community service and the payment of $298 in court-related fees as part of a pretrial intervention program for people with minimal criminal history.

However, Carden’s civil suit against Carter will still continue.