Nicholas Brendon Arrested in Florida After Allegedly Trashing Hotel Room

It’s been a bad week for Nicholas Brendon.

Three days after announcing the end of his marriage, the former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star was arrested for allegedly destroying his hotel room in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to a complaint affidavit obtained by PEOPLE. He was charged with grand theft and criminal mischief.

In the complaint, police say that Brendon, 43, drunkenly trashed his room at the Hilton and then refused to pay $450 in damages and almost $380 in food and drink charges Monday – even though he had enough cash on him to over the costs.

Hotel staff called the authorities after finding him “passed out” on the floor of a staffer’s office. The report also claims he was under the influence of alcohol.

His official Facebook page confirmed the arrest in a statement Tuesday night.

“We’re aware of the arrest. We appreciate the love. We want nothing more than for Nick to focus on his health and personal well being at the time,” the post read.

The Criminal Minds actor came to town for ShockPop Comiccon, and the incident marks the second time he’s gotten in trouble with the law during a comic-book convention.

He was arrested in Boisie, Idaho, in October and later apologized, blaming his erratic behavior on mixing pain medication with alcohol.

“I intend to seek appropriate treatment and therapy for my medical ailments as well as my emotional demons,” he wrote on Facebook at the time.