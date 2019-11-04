Nicaraguan Man Found Guilty of Strangling N.Y. Nursing Student to Death

Image zoom Haley Anderson GoFundMe

The man charged in the strangulation murder of 22-year-old New York nursing student Haley Anderson has been convicted in Nicaragua, and now faces between 25 and 30 years in prison.

Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell confirmed the conviction of 23-year-old Orlando Tercero in a tweet.

Tercero, Cornwell explained, was found guilty of the Nicaraguan charge of femicide for Anderson’s March 2018 murder.

Anderson and Tercero dated briefly, according to investigators, who also alleged that Tercero wanted a more serious commitment from Anderson — one she was unwilling to make.

Cornwell said that Tercero should be sentenced sometime this week, and could end up behind bars for between 25 and 30 years.

Anderson was found strangled in Tercero’s bed in Binghamton, New York.

Both were students at the State University of New York at Binghamton.

The trial was held in Nicaragua, where Tercero fled after the killing.

An international manhunt was launched for Tercero in the wake of the murder.

Several witnesses testified at trial against Tercero via video conference.

Anderson was originally from Westbury on Long Island.