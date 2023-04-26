NFL Films Employee Who Was 'Warm, Fun, Kind, and Creative' Is Fatally Shot, and Crime Remains Unsolved

Police are still looking for who killed Montez Hardy II in the early-morning hours of Easter

Published on April 26, 2023 01:38 PM
Montez G. Hardy II, Gthe NFL Films employee died at 27, the victim of gunfire on a Philadelphia street
Montez G. Hardy II. Photo: GoFundMe

Family, friends, and coworkers are mourning the loss of an NFL Films audio engineer who was shot and killed in Philadelphia earlier this month.

Philadelphia police say they're still looking for whoever shot 27-year-old Montez G. Hardy II multiple times in the early-morning hours of Easter in a West Philadelphia neighborhood.

While the search for a suspect continues, Hardy's coworkers at NFL Films launched a GoFundMe page to raise money in honor of the musician and audio engineer from New Jersey, with proceeds going to "the music programs that helped to shape his life," according to the fundraiser.

"An accomplished musician and audio engineer, Montez attended Philadelphia Creative & Performing Arts High School, as well as the prestigious Berklee College of Music, and was building a successful career in the Audio Department at NFL Films," the fundraiser reads. "His loss has been devastating for his family and for all who knew and loved him."

The page, started by NFL Films Vice President of Audio Vince Caputo, called Hardy "a warm, fun, kind, and creative shining light in the lives of his family, friends and co-workers."

Hardy's father told the Cherry Hill Courier-Post last week that his son "was on his way," as he pursued a career in audio engineering and a successful career as a musician. The Post reports that Hardy began drumming when he was 7 years old; his father said his son went from making "noise to music" very soon after picking up a pair of sticks.

"Gigging was his part-time job and I was his roadie," his father said.

Hardy's hard-work was apparent to Caputo, as well.

"He had a great work ethic," the NFL Films executive told the Post. "Montez was the kind of guy who, once he had his own responsibility completed, he'd go around the whole department, asking if he could help."

The Philadelphia Police Department is now asking for help finding Hardy's killer, asking anyone with information on his murder to call its tip hotline 215-686-8477.

