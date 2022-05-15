Former NFL Player Earl Thomas Arrested for Violating Court Protective Order

The athlete's arrest comes more than two weeks after his arrest warrant was issued on April 27

Former NFL player Earl Thomas was arrested and booked into jail in Orange County, Texas, on Friday, May 13, court records confirm.

The athlete was taken into custody more than two weeks after an Austin judge issued his arrest warrant on April 27 for allegedly violating the protective order two or three times within 12 months, per Austin American-Statesmen.

Thomas, 33, was reportedly arrested at Spanky's Bar and Grill around 8:35 p.m local time after someone spotted him at the location before calling police, per WFAA-TV. He is currently out on bond.

According to the Austin American-Statesmen, officials said Thomas had breached the order by sending threatening messages to a woman about her and her children.

The outlet also reported Thomas spends time in West Austin, where he owns a home with his estranged wife, as well as the Southeast Texas city of Orange, where he grew up.

The athlete's lawyer Trey Dolezal told the outlet Thomas and his wife "were consciously and collectively working together to see his kids." "I don't really understand how he could be in violation by working together to visit with his children," he said.

The protective order was issued in May 2021 by a Travis County civil court judge, stating that it allows Thomas to only communicate with the woman through a co-parenting phone application.

However, the woman told police Thomas refused to download the application and contacted her via phone instead and showed up at places she visits unannounced.

Police said on April 18, Thomas allegedly told the woman he had two handguns before threatening her via texts, in which she claimed he said, "Waiting on hand in foot id why I'll kick your ass."

The next day, he allegedly texted the woman, "I hope u in the car with him and the kids and yall drive off the road," before threatening to "poison" her children, Austin American-Statesmen reports.

Thomas' representatives did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In May 2020, Thomas' wife, Nina Thomas, was arrested after allegedly holding the athlete at gunpoint. Court documents obtained by TMZ showed that Nina discovered that Earl, whom she married in 2016, was with another woman via his Snapchat account.

As a result, she was charged with burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — family violence. She was reportedly released on bond. Nina later filed for divorce in November of that year.

Earl has not played in the NFL since 2020, after he was released from the Baltimore Ravens for punching a teammate during practice, per ESPN.