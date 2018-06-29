5 Victims of Maryland Newsroom Shooting Identified as Reporters and Sales Assistant

Hours after a newsroom shooting took the lives of five people in Annapolis, Maryland, police have identified the victims of the tragedy.

Wendi Winters, 65, was a mother of four who built her reputation as a journalist for being prolific about writing news on her community, according to The Baltimore Sun.

Her daughter, Winters Geimer told the publication her mother “was a wonderful woman and a fantastic reporter. Her life was a gift to everyone who knew her and the world will not be the same without her.”

“We are grieving and trying to make sure all of us can be together to celebrate the life of our mother,” she added.

Wendi Winters Capital Gazette

Winters joined The Capital-Gazette as a full-time staff member in May 2013 after a decade of being a freelancer. The Baltimore Sun reported she was a “proud Navy mom,” a Red Cross volunteer and a Girl Scout leader from a “strong, pro-military family.”

Rob Hiaasen was the assistant editor of The Capital-Gazette, according to his byline. His brother, Carl, honored him on Facebook before the news was confirmed by police.

“I am devastated and heartsick to confirm the loss of my wonderful brother Rob today in the mass shooting in the newsroom at the Annapolis Capital Gazette,” Carl wrote.

“Rob was an editor and columnist at the paper, and one of the most gentle and funny people I’ve ever known,” he continued. “He spent his whole gifted career as a journalist, and he believed profoundly in the craft and mission of serving the public’s right to know the news.”

Carl offered insight into his brother and who he was, writing, “We called him Big Rob because he was so tall, but it was his remarkable heart and humor that made him larger than all of us.”

“Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers tonight,” Carl added. “Hug your loved ones like there’s no tomorrow.”

Gerald Fischman, 61, wrote editorials for the Maryland newspaper for more than 25 years, despite being denied a job at the paper when he first applied, according to his obituary at The Baltimore Sun.

Editor and publisher Tom Marquardt told the newspaper Fischman “was a great writer.”

Gerald Fischman Capital Gazette

“He was a really smart guy, so smart that he tried out for Jeopardy twice,” Marquardt said. “But he couldn’t get accepted because they didn’t like his personality. That was Gerald’s spin, anyway.”

Fischman joined the newspaper in 1992 and would sit at his desk, full of piles of books, while always wearing a buttoned-down V-neck cardigan, the publication reported.

A private man, Fischman’s colleagues were shocked when he told them he had met an opera singer from Mongolia online and married her.

“We nearly fell out of our chairs. We never expected Gerald to get married, let alone to an opera star,” Marquardt said.

Rebecca Smith Rebecca Smith/Facebook

Rebecca Smith, 34, was a sales assistant at the newspaper who was described by her boss, Marty Padden, advertising director for The Capital-Gazette, as “a very thoughtful person.”

“She was kind and considerate, and willing to help when needed. She seemed to really enjoy to be working in the media business,” Padden said.

The recent hire for the newspaper leaves behind her dog and a fiance as well as future step-daughter.

“Endo Warrior. Dog Mom. Softball Fiance. Bonus Mom to the best kid ever,” she wrote in her Facebook bio.

John McNamara was a sports editor who worked at the newspaper for nearly 24 years. The sports enthusiast went by “Mac” was described as a “jack of all trades and fantastic person” by former The Capital-Gazette editor Gerry Jackson who spoke to The Baltimore Sun.

A reporter at the newspaper, Jeff Barker, said McNamara was “a loyal friend.”

“He was willing to mentor young journalists,” Barker said. “In other words, he never allowed his professional distance to detract from just being a thoroughly decent person.”

John McNamara Capital Gazette

McNamara is survived by his wife Andrea Chamblee.

All five victims were killed during a shooting attack that occurred early Thursday in which a lone gunman entered the newspaper’s building with a shotgun and smoke grenades, police told reporters during a press conference.

Acting Deputy Chief William Krampf of the Anne Arundel County Police Department in Annapolis, Maryland, said that the suspect had made threats “as early as today.”

“We know that there were threats sent to The Capital-Gazette through social media,” Krampf said. “We’re trying to confirm what account that was and who actually sent them.”

“To my knowledge, those threats were [made] as early as today,” he continued. “They were general threats towards The Capital and The Capital‘s media outlet. They indicated violence.”

While the alleged threats were violent, Krampf could not confirm specifically what the threats entailed or if the suspect was “targeting anyone specifically.”

Krampf said authorities would do everything they could to “get this investigation right.”

“The Capital newspaper is our local newspaper. We interact with The Capital newspaper daily. We have friends at The Capital newspaper,” Krampf said. “We speak with the men and women there on a daily basis. We are here and we are invested and we will get this investigation right.”

The suspect is currently in police custody.