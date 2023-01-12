Newlywed Found Decapitated in Her Home, Her Husband of 3 Months Allegedly Confessed to Killing Her

Authorities in a Texas town are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman after her in-laws found her body dismembered in their home.

Their son, the victim's husband of three months, allegedly confessed to killing her while being interviewed by police.

In a news briefing captured by Fox 26 Houston on Thursday, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said the local police department was alerted to "a possible deceased person" around 4:18 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

The body of a 21-year-old woman was later found in a residence located behind a home, said Guidry. She had been decapitated, according to multiple reports.

The victim has been identified as Anggy Diaz by her family and loved ones. A GoFundMe has been created to raise money for her funeral services.

"A parent's worst nightmare. Anggy Diaz 21 years old daughter, sister, niece, and a friend," the campaign read. "Our family is shattered by the loss of such a young life."

It goes on to remember Diaz as "the light to our family and community. Always with a smile, and cheerful personality."

"The absence of her from our lives will be felt forever."

Since being created on Thursday, it has raised more than $1,000 of its $12,000 goal.

Diaz's aunt, Idis Diaz, shared multiple tributes to her late niece on Facebook. In one post, she described Anggy as "Totally loved by her family. And an incredible energy. A joy to be alive."

Her words accompanied a silly video from Anggy as Idis recalled, "That day I came tired from work and I still made the house happy."

Anggy was originally from Nicaragua, per multiple reports.

Guidry did not name the suspect in the news briefing, however, the sheriff's office identified him as 21-year-old Jared James Discus, according to multiple outlets. He later shared that the victim and suspect were newlyweds.

The Waller County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Describing the "gruesome scene," Guidry said during the press conference that officers were met with "a portion of a body, dismembered, and a residence that was covered in blood."

He noted that Discus was at the home when police arrived and was arrested at the scene until the other relatives were taken to the station to speak with the police.

Guidry said it was Discus' father who "immediately called" the police after seeing Anggy's body.

The weapon is suspected to be a kitchen knife, said Guidry.

He shared that "all parts and pieces were recovered and submitted for evidence."

Police have been called to the home about before, said Guidry, however, "nothing to this effect and to this level of violence." He shared that Anggy, who worked as counter help in a nearby business, and the suspect lived together behind a home that belonged to the suspect's parents.

He added that before the suspect's father called police, Discus allegedly "left his residence, walked into the parents' residence, which induced them questioning where [the victim] was. They went out back and found her."

Discus allegedly confessed to the crime while at the police station giving his witness statement, said Guidry.

As police investigate, witnesses have also come forward, however, Guidry did not want to share too many details.

Waller County Sheriff's Office

Sharing his experience of seeing the scene, Guidry said, "The best you can say is that's the world we live in today. It's a gruesome scene. And both sides of these families are gonna be altered by it, either way, suspect and the victim's."

"It is gruesome. It's a gruesome crime. Hopefully, everything turns out to end up the best way it can at this point."

Police are still investigating the motive.

A neighbor told ABC 13 in West University Place, Texas, that Dicus allegedly made alarming social media posts days before the incident. Still, the neighbor said they are still shocked about what happened.

"He was just never the crazy one. Never the type to do something violent. He protected those he loved and cared about," they told the outlet.

Waller County Judge Trey Duhon said in a Facebook post that he officiated the wedding ceremony for the suspect and the victim, who has not been named, in October.

"I'm sure many of you have heard about an occurrence yesterday in the Oak Hollow area of Waller County where a young man was arrested and charged with murdering his wife," he wrote.

Added Duhon: "This involved a young couple that I married in October of 2022. During my short time with them, they were a very nice young couple. As with many of you, I'm greatly saddened and shocked by the news of this tragic event and my prayers are with all of their families."

He shared that he has decided to remove the photo he previously shared when he announced their marriage "due to the insensitive nature of some comments that were being made on that post."

The judge concluded, "This matter will now go through the our court system, and I am confident that the Waller County Sheriff's Office and the Waller County District Attorney's Office will see to it that justice is served."

It's not clear if Discus has hired a lawyer who can comment on his behalf.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.