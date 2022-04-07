Newlywed Couple Was Found Slain in Virginia Home — and Now Victim's Brother Is Missing
Police are searching for a man they consider endangered two days after finding his brother and wife fatally shot in their Virginia Beach apartment.
On Monday, Virginia Beach police discovered the bodies of Talon Rodgers and Alisa Wash, both 23. The couple, who recently got married, were pronounced dead on the scene from apparent gunshot wounds, states a police news release, which indicated the deaths did not appear to be a domestic violence incident.
Two days into the investigation, police announced they were searching for Talon's missing 20-year-old brother, Collin, who they believe may have also been living in the couple's apartment, per WVEC-TV.
"Due to the unknown circumstances surrounding his disappearance, Rodgers is considered endangered," the release states.
Collin was last seen at his parents' Yorktown, Va., home on March 27, police said.
Investigators have now labeled the case "complex," WVEC reports, as they work to track down the missing man.
Police believe he could be driving a 2008 Hyundai Tiburon with the Virginia license plate 4871XH. Collin also has a pair of noticeable tattoos: a snake and a blue Pokémon on his collarbone, authorities say.
According to The Virginian-Pilot, the couple's neighbor Zak Rabe recalled hearing "a couple of loud bangs," last week.
Speaking to WVEC on Wednesday, another neighbor said she called 911 after friends of the couple became concerned about their whereabouts.
The neighbor described Talon as helpful and kind, while she referred to Wash as a "ray of sunshine."