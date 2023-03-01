Newly Unsealed Search Warrant Details Items Idaho Suspect Bryan Kohberger Had with Him at Time of Arrest

A newly unsealed search warrant sheds light on the items collected when 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested late last year in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students.

Kohberger was arrested at his parents' house in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30 and was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. According to the search warrant that was unsealed on Tuesday, the items taken from Kohberger and the residence that day include a flashlight, four medical-style gloves, a T-shirt, a Washington State Cougars sweatshirt, a pair of size 13 Nike shoes, black socks, black shorts, black boxers and one cheek swab.

The warrant was executed at the Pennsylvania home Kohberger was visiting for the holidays around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 30, which was nearly seven weeks after Madison "Maddie" Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were stabbed to death in an off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho on Nov. 13, 2022.

The victims were all students at the University of Idaho and close friends. Kernodle, Mogen and Goncalves were roommates. Chapin did not live at the home, but was sleeping over with his girlfriend Kernodle. Two additional roommates were home during the attack but were unharmed.

Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle.

According to the probable cause affidavit, which has been reviewed by PEOPLE, a sheath of the knife that authorities believe was used in the stabbings was left at the scene in the bed where Mogen and Goncalves were found deceased. This is where detectives found DNA allegedly linking Kohberger to the crime, according to the affidavit. Agents took trash from Kohberger's parents' home in Pennsylvania to test for a DNA match, the documents state.

The affidavit also alleges that one of the surviving roommates said she saw the killer, described in the documents as "a figure clad in black clothing and a mask," who walked past her bedroom door as he left the crime scene. The roommate also said she heard crying on the night of the killings.

At the time of the murders, Kohberger was a Ph.D student at Washington State University studying criminal justice and criminology. The university, which is in Pullman, Wash., is approximately eight miles away from the residence in Moscow where the four students were stabbed to death.

Although a motive in the murders has not been revealed, the affidavit alleges Kohberger's cell phone pinged near the home on at least twelve occasions prior to the day of the killings.

"All of these occasions, except for one, occurred in the late evening and early morning hours of their respective days," the affidavit states.

University of Idaho officials recently announced that the house where the murders occurred will be demolished.

"This is a healing step and removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed," University President Scott Green wrote. "Demolition also removes efforts to further sensationalize the crime scene."

Scholarships are also being created in memory of Mogen, Goncalves, Kernodle and Chapin, Green said.

Kohberger is due back in court on June 26 for a five-day preliminary hearing. He is currently being held without bail and has not yet entered a plea to the charges against him.