Newborn Found Alive in Plastic Bag in Georgia Woods as Police Try to Identify Her

Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public’s help in identifying a newborn baby girl found alive inside a plastic bag in the woods, PEOPLE confirms.

The girl was found late Thursday night by Forsyth County deputies after a caller reported hearing cries coming from the woods near a local road, according to a sheriff’s office press release obtained by PEOPLE.

Responding deputies found the infant in a plastic bag and administered first aid. She was then taken to a local hospital where she was given the unofficial name of India, News11 and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution report. She remains in good condition.

Now, investigators are releasing the infant’s image in the hopes of tracking down her mother.

“It is without doubt a divine intervention that this child was found,” Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said during a press conference Friday, News11 reports.

Freeman told reporters that the caller actually lived in one of the homes nearby and had recently come home from a vacation. They had originally thought an animal was in the bag.

“Thank God they went out and investigated that, and immediately called 911,” Freeman said.

It is unclear if the baby is from the area. A representative from the Department of Family and Children Services is acting as the infant’s advocate while authorities search for her family.

Anyone with information regarding her mother, her birth or family is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 770-781- 3087.