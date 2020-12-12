Daniel Shanahan's work has appeared in The New Yorker since the 1990s, according to the magazine's website

Longtime Cartoonist for The New Yorker Arrested on Possession of Child Pornography Charge

After an investigation by the New York State Police and the Rhinebeck Police Department, police arrested a 64-year-old who allegedly “possessed child pornography,” according to a press release from the NYSP.

Daniel P. Shanahan was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of Possession of a Sexual Performance by a Child, which is a Class E Felony with penalties ranging from no jail with probation to jail up to four years.

Shanahan is a cartoonist for The New Yorker, according to The Daily Voice, a website that focuses on news in the Hudson Valley.

State Trooper AJ Hicks told the website that the “materials were found on his computer after a warrant was obtained by the Village of Rhinebeck Police.”

The Daily Voice reported that the case was still under investigation.

Shanahan’s work has appeared in the magazine since the 1990s, according to the magazine website. His last cartoon appeared in February.