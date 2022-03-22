26-year-old Lauren Pazienza of Port Jefferson, N.Y., was arrested on Tuesday and charged with manslaughter, PEOPLE confirms

Woman Turns Self in After Allegedly Shoving Broadway Vocal Coach to the Ground in N.Y.C., Leading to Her Death

A New York woman, identified as Lauren Pazienza of Port Jefferson, Long Island, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter following the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern last week, PEOPLE confirms.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old turned herself in to New York City police after she allegedly shoved Gustern to the ground earlier this month in an unprovoked attack resulting in her death. Gustern was 87.

The random assault was caught on camera, appearing to show Pazienza, and widely shared by NYPD Crime Stoppers following the tragedy.

The New York Times reported on March 10 that the vocal coach was pushed from behind in her neighborhood, causing her to hit her head and become unconscious. She entered a coma and died five days later.

In a press conference held March 15, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said, "A short time ago today, [Gustern] died from her injuries."

"We're asking the public's help in solving this disgusting and disgraceful offense committed against a vulnerable, elderly female who was doing nothing but walking down the streets of NYC," he added.

Gustern's family also shared the heartbreaking news on Facebook as they mourned her death.

"Today, at 11:15AM, we have lost one of the brightest little flames to ever grace this world," they wrote. "I ask that you all give me a little time and space, but I want to make time for anyone and everyone who wants to know more about her final moments."

The Daily News reported that Gustern's grandson AJ authored the post.

"Bobbob, I love you, you are and always will be my heart," he continued. "I love you all so much, I could not have made it through these past 5 days without all of your support."

The day prior, Gustern's grandson wrote on her Facebook account, "She has suffered traumatic damage to the left side of her brain, and has been unconscious the entire time," adding, "It is a very serious injury."

He later wrote, "I struggle to understand and cope with this world on a daily basis, and frankly this is beyond my ability to bear."