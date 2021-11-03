A 37-year-old woman was shot in the eye while looking through the peephole in her apartment door

New York Woman Shot in Eye While Looking Through Apartment Peephole

A New York City woman was shot in the eye Monday while looking through a peephole in her apartment, police say.

The New York City Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that a 37-year-old woman heard a knock on the door of her Upper West Side apartment at around 7:40 pm Monday night. She was shot in the left eye when she looked through the peephole.

The incident occurred in at the Frederick Douglass Houses on Columbus Avenue, police confirmed.

The woman was transported to Saint Luke's Hospital after the shooting and was in stable condition, police said.

"There was a shot, and then the woman was screaming. It was a single shot," neighbor Hector Martinez told the New York Daily News. "She screamed, 'Call 911! Call 911!' It's crazy. Nothing like this has happened in this building."

An unnamed neighbor told the outlet that the victim had been living in the building for 18 years, and echoed that "nothing like this has ever happened" before.

"She has twin boys who just turned 1 year old," the neighbor told the Daily News. "She's a security guard, and she doesn't mix with other people out here. She's a good woman, a very good woman. She goes to work and takes care of her kids."