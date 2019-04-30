Image zoom Google Maps

A New York woman has been arrested after allegedly calling 911 and asking a dispatcher how she could kill her boyfriend.

Zelda Cotton, 54, was charged with endangering the welfare of an elderly person and misdemeanor criminal possession of a weapon/with intent to use.

“It is a little different,” City of Tonawanda Police Department Captain Fredric Foels tells PEOPLE. “It isn’t your run-of-the-mill 911 call.”

According to Foels, Cotton called 911 on Saturday night and began ranting to a dispatcher about her 76-year-old boyfriend.

“She was upset about her boyfriend and basically said, ‘how do I kill him?,” Foels says.

Foels says the “call didn’t make sense” so they sent two officers to her Tonawanda home.

“We better go over there and see what is going on,” he says. “That’s what we did and the event unfolded.”

Once at her home, Cotton allegedly told police that she had “smacked [her boyfriend] a couple of times with a VCR tape,” and was swinging a battery pack from a leaf blower at him in a “threatening manner.”

“She just had the battery and the cord and was swinging that around,” he says. “She was swinging it at him.”

Cotton’s boyfriend was sitting in a chair and was not injured during the incident.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Foels says they aren’t exactly sure what prompted the 911 call. “If there was a prior argument I don’t know,” he says. “She was peeved enough to say something to an officer. The officers could tell she was in an intoxicated state.”

Cotton was taken into custody on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. and is being held on $5,000 bail at the Erie County Holding Center. Foels says she was arraigned and a not guilty plea was entered.

She is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.