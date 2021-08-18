Stephanie Hillburn, 43, is charged with concealment of a human corpse and could face up to four years in prison if convicted

N.Y. Woman Dies of Overdose; Roommate Charged with Concealing Corpse So She Can Party

A New York woman was arrested last week, six months after she allegedly hid the corpse of her roommate who overdosed in February.

Stephanie Hillburn, 43, has been charged with concealment of a human corpse and could face up to four years in prison if convicted, the Johnstown Police Department told local station News10.

Another housemate — Deborah Eglin, currently in state prison on unrelated charges — is likely to face charges related to this incident as well, police reportedly told News10.

Police found Patricia Barter, 62, dead in her home on Feb. 14 after receiving an anonymous call about a welfare check. Hillburn and Eglin answered the door and "became nervous" when authorities asked to speak with Barter, according to police documents obtained by the local station.

The women led police to a bedroom, where Barter's body was lying on the bed. Police wrote that she "appeared to have been deceased for some time," the station reports.

Further investigation determined that Barter had likely suffered from an overdose a week prior to her body being discovered by police. Hillburn and Eglin allegedly moved Barter's body to the bedroom "in an attempt to conceal Barter's corpse from being discovered by guests," according to authorities.

Police said that the women had continued to live under the same roof as the corpse and did not contact authorities out of fear that they would be caught for other illegal activity, according to News10. The outlet reported that police said they believe the two remaining roommates hosted several parties and gatherings at the house during the week following their roommate's death.

Authorities told the station that Hillburn was arrested on Aug. 11 during a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, she was also charged with criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument.