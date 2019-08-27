New York Uber Driver Charged with Kidnapping 15-Year-Old Girl

Image zoom Sean Williams NYPD

A New York Uber driver has been charged with the kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl after he allegedly tried to take her to his home.

At around 11:15 p.m. on July 12, Sean Williams, 32, picked up the young girl from a Sweet 16 party in Atlantic Beach with a scheduled drop off in Merrick, Nassau County District Attorney revealed in a press release.

However, before getting to the destination, Williams allegedly canceled the route and “attempted to convince the minor to go drinking with him,” the press release states.

“It is also alleged that the defendant wanted the 15-year-old girl to go to his home in Brooklyn where he intended to sexually assault her,” the release says.

Freightened, the victim warned Williams of her age and asked him multiple times to take her home.

Williams allegedly continued driving “in the wrong direction,” according to the release.

That’s when the teenager came up with a plan.

After reaching Brooklyn, the victim begged Williams to let her out to use the bathroom. She then ran into a McDonald’s on Linden Boulevard and called the police, according to the release.

Williams allegedly followed her into the fast food chain, but fled the scene before police arrived.

A few days later on July 16, Williams was arrested outside of his home, the release says. On Monday, he was arraigned on a grand jury indictment for the alleged kidnapping.

He was charged with kidnapping in the second degree as a sexually motivated felony, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful imprisonment in the second degree, according to the press release.

Williams’ bail was set at $150,000 bond or $75,000 cash. He is expected back in court on Sep. 18. If convicted “of the top count,” he faces a maximum of 25 years in prison, according to the news release.

“The family of a 15-year-old girl relied on a car service to get their daughter home safely after she attended a Sweet Sixteen party, but the defendant allegedly kidnapped her and wanted to sexually assault her after giving her alcohol,” District Attorney Madeline Singas said in the release.

“The girl was terrorized by the defendant’s alleged behavior and bravely took action to contact police and free herself,” Singas said.

An attorney for Williams could not immediately be found.