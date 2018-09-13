Ex-High School Swimmers Found Dead in Torched Car — and Police Believe They Were Targeted

Police in rural New York are appealing to the public for information about a likely double-homicide that claimed the lives of two longtime friends, whose bodies were found with gunshot wounds inside a torched car.

On Monday morning, Bruce Kane, 18, and Alexander Burrow, 20, were recovered from a Ford Focus investigators say had been set on fire.

The vehicle was found behind a business in Hamlin, New York.

According to the Democrat and Chronicle of Rochester, police believe the violence was targeted.

Detectives are awaiting a cause of death from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office but revealed at a press conference Wednesday that both Kane and Burrow had been shot.

It remains unclear if the victims were alive when the car was set on fire.

Kane and Burrow are recent graduates of Brockport High School; Kane graduated this past June while Burrow graduated in 2016.

Both victims became friends as members of the school’s swim team.

Friends who spoke to WHAM remembered Kane and Burrow as unique and caring individuals.

Kane was a two-time All-Greater Rochester selection in swimming, according to the Democrat and Chronicle. Burrow was set to attend the University of Buffalo for a second year this fall, his brother told the paper.

“I hope whoever did this will be brought to justice,” said Paula Burrow, Burrow’s sister.

Police are interested in speaking with the driver of a pickup truck that was seen near the store the night before the bodies were found.

The driver is not a suspect but police said they believe he may have critical information that could help them crack the case.

The dark-colored pickup truck was captured on surveillance video making a U-turn near Crosby’s Convenience Store between Sept. 9 at 11 p.m. and Sept. 10 at 1:30 a.m.

“Our belief is that [the driver] may have been making an attempt to shop at Crosby’s Convenience Store when [the driver] approached and realized it was closed for the night, and turned around and left,” explained Chief Deputy Michael Fowler at the press conference.

Anyone with any information about the killings is asked to call (585) 753-4175.