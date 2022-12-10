Fatally Stabbed Man Marks 11th New York City Subway System Killing of 2022

Police found the unidentified man in a Greenwich Village subway station on Thursday morning

By
Published on December 10, 2022 04:39 PM
nypd
NYPD. Photo: getty

A man was found in a New York City subway station early Thursday morning with fatal lacerations to the torso, according to the New York Police Department. The death, as Fox 11 reports, marks the 11th killing in the New York subway system this year.

At around 12:12 a.m., police responded to a call of an unconscious man at the West Fourth Street and Sixth Avenue station in Greenwich Village.

The man, who has not been identified, was located on a stairwell ramp area of the subway station, unconscious and unresponsive, police said. The incident has since been deemed a homicide. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner is working to determine his cause of death, per the NYPD. The investigation into the man's death remains ongoing.

NYPD
NYPD. Spencer Platt/Getty

Crime on the subway in general has jumped 41% this year compared to where it was 2021, according to CNN citation of NYPD statistics in October when 1,813 incidents had taken place compared to 1,282 during the same time period in 2021.

"We can't get away from the fact we have three and a half million people using our subway system," Mayor Eric Adams said in October, per WNYW. "Those average of six crimes a day is not giving the impression that our system is out of control. We're dealing with the perception of fear that people are feeling."

Breaking down the killings that occurred on the MTA in 2022, the local Fox station shared a timeline of each incident. On New Year's Day, a good samaritan was killed attempting to help someone who was being attacked in the Bronx.

And just over two weeks later, Michelle Alyssa Go of the Upper West Side was killed when a homeless man, who was later charged with second-degree murder, allegedly shoved the 40-year-old woman in front of an oncoming subway train. Simon Martial, 61, was arrested and charged in January after Go was found "unconscious and unresponsive" on the train tracks when officers arrived, per an NYPD statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Other incidents that occurred on the subway this year include a shooting at Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer station in April, an unprovoked shooting in May, a 14-year-old being stabbed to death in July, at least three stabbings in September and October, a shooting on the A line in October, a fight that resulted in a man being run over in October, and the most-recent December stabbing.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In October, Gov. Kathy Hochul — along with Adams, New York Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chair and CEO Janno Lieber — announced new initiatives in an effort to add 1,200 additional overtime officer shifts each day on subway platforms and trains. "We have a crime-fighting strategy," Hochul said at the time. "We've leaned into proven law enforcement strategies, investing in new technologies that will make a difference. And we're providing New Yorkers the support and the help they need. Here's what we're calling it: 'Cops, Cameras, Care.' "

