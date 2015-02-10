New York City Principal Allegedly Used School Funds for Her Own Private Gym

The principal of a Flatbush, New York, elementary school allegedly used school funds to set up her own personal gym.

According to the New York Post, Jazmine Santiago installed a bench press, pull-up bar, treadmill, elliptical machine and thigh exerciser inside a storage room in PS 269.

“She comes in early, she goes to the gym. Even when class is in session, she’s still in the gym,” one source told the Post of the room, which remains locked throughout the day to other staff.

After teachers at the Brooklyn school questioned the gym, Santiago claimed to share the equipment with some of the older students – despite the oldest students being only 11 years old and the school having a separate gymnasium for all kids.

“No, no, the kids have their own gym,” said the source. “Her gym is on the third floor and it’s her own personal gym.”

Now the Department of Education is looking into the matter, according to NBC 4 New York.