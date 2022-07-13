The suspect allegedly stabbed and killed one man on July 5, while two other men survived separate attacks

New York Police Seek Man Who Stabbed 3 Homeless Men in Their Sleep: 'These are Senseless Acts'

Police are searching for an assailant who has stabbed three homeless men in recent weeks across New York City.

One of the men died, while two others were injured in the attacks, which occurred during overnight hours when the victims were asleep in public areas, according to The New York Times.

"These are senseless acts on defenseless people experiencing homelessness, and somebody knows this person," New York Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell said during a news conference on Tuesday.

The first attack happened on July 5 at about 3 a.m., when a 34-year-old male sleeping on a bench across from the Hudson River was stabbed by the suspect, who was wielding a large kitchen knife, according to multiple reports.

After awakening to a sharp pain in his abdomen, he staggered across the street where a passerby called 911. He was transported to Bellevue Hospital where he died, per The Times.

On July 8, the alleged assailant attacked another man, this time in Midtown, according to CNN.

After staring at the man, 59, for about a half-hour, the suspect put on a face mask and then stabbed the homeless person who was reclining on a bench. He survived.

In the third incident, which took place early Monday morning, a man was stabbed while lying on a basketball court in a park on the city's Upper East Side, near FDR Drive.

When the man, 28, woke up around 3:30 a.m., he said he felt a "punch" in his side. He chased the attacker for a short distance but didn't catch up because of his wound, police told CNN.

An NYPD spokesman told PEOPLE the department will release more information if there are any further updates.

In two of the attacks, the alleged suspect was seen riding a Citi Bike, according to a surveillance video released by the NYPD and posted on the department's Twitter page. In the first incident, the man was wearing black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt bearing the words "Innocence Project," a group that helps free the wrongfully convicted.

The organization said in a statement to The Times that it was "unaware of any connection between the man in the photo and the Innocence Project."