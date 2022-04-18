N.Y. Physician Assistant Was Bound, Stabbed to Death After Being Stalked: 'Unfathomable Grief'

Authorities revealed the suspect is a "past acquaintance" of the victim's wife and has "ties" to the Albany area, although they did not disclose a motive for the alleged murder

Authorities have arrested a man they allege is responsible for the slaying of a New York physician assistant, who was found bound and stabbed to death in his garage.

According to an Albany County Sheriff's Office press release obtained by PEOPLE, Jacob Klein, 40, is accused of killing 35-year-old Philip Rabadi on Wednesday at his New Scotland, N.Y., home after spending three days stalking the victim and his wife.

Deputies were called out to Rabadi's home — about 9 miles outside of Albany — for a welfare check last week. After he failed to show up for work at St. Peter's Hospital, his wife reportedly called 911. Rabadi's wife, who also works as a physician assistant at the hospital, arrived at the home with her father-in-law, about the same time deputies showed up, authorities said.

Upon investigation, law enforcement and the family found the victim "deceased on the garage floor, bound and with multiple stab wounds and mutilation to his body," Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple revealed in a press conference Saturday.

Apple said the suspect — who was also a physician assistant with no past criminal record — is a "past acquaintance" of the victim's wife and has "ties" to the Albany area, although he did not disclose a motive for the alleged murder.

The sheriff's office revealed that while they "can't go into detail" about the stalking, they have a "very good chronological breakdown" of events, leading up to the slaying of Rabadi.

In a social media post shared Sunday, Shaw Rabadi, the victim's father, announced his family was mourning the loss of their "beloved son."

"It is with my greatest sorrow and unfathomable grief on this Easter Sunday we share our mourning the loss of my beloved son Philip Rabadi!" he wrote. "A young loving and wonderful human being and great role model for his family and a true friend to all those he loved and all those who loved and admired him!"

Rabadi's tribute continued, "Our endless love for you conquers all that is wicked and evil!"

"Everybody liked him. His waiting room was always full when you went to see him," a patient told WNYT-TV. "If I called late at night with a problem, he would call right back. Within a few minutes, an answering service contacted him, he would always return your call, no matter how late it was," she told the station.

Police arrested Klein on Friday as he crossed back into his home state of Virginia through Tennessee. A handgun was found in his vehicle at the time of arrest, according to authorities.