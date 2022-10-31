State and City of New York Will Pay $36M After 2 Men Were Exonerated in Malcolm X's Murder

The state and city of New York have agreed to a settlement that will pay $36 million to two men exonerated in the murder of civil rights leader Malcolm X after one of them sued the city and former law enforcement for $40 million, according to NBC News.

According to ABC News, 84-year-old Muhammad Aziz sued on the grounds of malicious prosecution, denial of due process rights and government misconduct.

Aziz — who was 26 years old and a father of six at the time of Malcolm X's assassination — served 20 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of the crime, which took place at the Audubon Ballroom in New York City in 1965 when Malcolm X was moments away from giving a speech. Aziz's co-defendant, Khalil Islam, also spent 22 years behind bars for the crime he did not commit.

Islam died in 2009 at the age of 79, but the pair were cleared of Malcolm X's murder in November 2021, following a two-year long reinvestigation into the case. Aziz's attorney David Shanies also represents Islam's estate.

AP/Shutterstock

On Sunday, NBC News reported that Aziz's and Islam's attorney said the city of New York agreed to settle for $26 million to cover both plaintiffs' claims and the state agreed to pay $10 million.

"This settlement brings some measure of justice to individuals who spent decades in prison and bore the stigma of being falsely accused of murdering an iconic figure," a spokesperson for the City of New York Law Department said on Sunday.

According to NBC News, the spokesperson said the Law Department stands by what Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said in 2021, "There is one ultimate conclusion: Mr. Aziz and Mr. Islam were wrongfully convicted of this crime."

Aziz and Islam were exonerated after prosecutors reopened the investigation into Malcolm X's assassination following the release of a docuseries about the 1965 killing. A third man convicted in the slaying, Mujahid Abdul Halim, admitted to his role in the crime, and backed up Aziz and Islam's assertions of innocence.

Muhammad Aziz. BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty

In a statement shared to PEOPLE by his attorneys, Aziz thanked his family and lawyers for supporting him while he tried to prove his innocence for decades. He also said he was happy that people "are finally seeing the truth we have all known."

"The events that led to my conviction and wrongful imprisonment should never have happened. Those events were the result of a process that was corrupt to its core — one that is all too familiar — even in 2021," Aziz's statement read.

"I am an 83-year-old man who was victimized by the criminal justice system, and I do not know how many more years I have to be creative," he continued. "However, I hope the same system that was responsible for this travesty of justice also takes responsibility for the immeasurable harm it caused me."