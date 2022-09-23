How a Mother's Viral TikTok Video Led to the Arrest of Man Who Allegedly Followed Her and Daughter, 9, in Store

A 33-year-old Upstate New York man has been arrested on a single stalking charge thanks to an astute mother who trusted her gut — and turned to TikTok.

Last month, MaryBeth Nappa was shopping for school supplies with her daughter at the Walmart in Cicero, a suburb of Syracuse.

Everything about the shopping trip seemed ordinary until Nappa realized they were seemingly being followed by a man she'd seen leaving the store earlier.

In the now viral TikTok video, Nappa zooms in on a tank-top wearing man with dark hair, who appears to make no effort to conceal the fact the camera of his phone is pointed in her direction.

The man looks to his left and right before his eyes return to his phone's screen.

Nappa stealthily pulled out her own phone and started filming the man — footage she later posted to TikTok.

"So this guy is like following me in Walmart while I'm with my daughter," she says in the clip. "He keeps following me. I don't know him, and he's following me and recording me."

Nappa says in the footage she brought the "weird" and "creepy" footage to a store employee who then alerted the store's manager.

"If you have a gut feeling something isn't right, then it's probably not right," Nappa told WSYR-TV, speaking about her experience.

Nappa told the station she went "on high alert" when she noticed the man — since identified by police as Eric Fuller — "walked past the aisle we were in and turned around and stood at the end of the aisle."

PEOPLE accessed online records that confirm Fuller, who has since turned himself in, was charged with fourth-degree stalking.

Nappa said that since posting the video, other people have come forward to share their similar experiences being followed by other men.

It was unclear Friday if Fuller, who could not be reached for comment, had entered a plea or hired or was appointed an attorney.