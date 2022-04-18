N.Y. Mom Was Found Dead in Duffel Bag, and Trail of Blood Led Back to Her Home
Police are investigating after the body of a New York City mother was found in a duffel bag over the weekend.
On Saturday, just after 8 a.m., a man walking his dog found a "suspicious" duffel bag with blood on it on the corner of Metropolitan Ave. and Jackie Robinson Parkway, in Queens, New York, the New York City Police Department said in a release.
Inside the bag, police officers found a woman identified as Orsolya Gaal, 51, unconscious and unresponsive inside the bag.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A trail of blood for several blocks led police back to her home on Juno Street, police said.
Gaal, a stay at home mom, lived in the home with her husband and two sons, ages 17 and 13, police said, CBS New York reports.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine her cause of death.
Surveillance footage shows a person dragging a duffel bag along the street hours before the body was found, NBC New York reports.
Gaal's husband and one of her sons were away for the weekend, WPIX reports.
"What a tragedy, just for everybody involved," neighbor John Blankson said, NBC New York reports. "You can't write this off. I think everyone's trying to figure out what happened. How did this happen? Why did this happen?"
No arrests have been made.
Police continue to investigate.