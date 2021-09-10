Katrina Grigsby, 40, was struck twice before being assisted by a good Samaritan

Devoted Mom Is Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver While Walking on N.Y. Road

An unbreakable mother-and-son bond was ripped apart when a hit-and-run driver struck a single mom on Saturday, Patch.com reports.

A good Samaritan stopped on Route 9W when he saw a vehicle strike 40-year-old Katrina Grigsby of Nyack, N.Y., according to Patch. This was the second vehicle to strike her, Clarkstown Police told the outlet.

Police say she was initially struck by a separate hit-and-run driver as she was walking along the side of the road at about 4 a.m., Mount Pleasant Daily Voice reports.

"The Clarkstown Police share our thoughts and prayers with the family and friends of the victim as we continue to investigate the crime," the department said in a release obtained by Poughkeepsie Journal.

Meanwhile, Katrina's son Khasyi Grigsby, who organized a GoFundMe fundraiser, says the sudden loss left him broken.

"There is no comparison to a Mother's love, unending, enduring, unconditional, everlasting… And unfortunately gone way too soon," the post stated.

"Khasyi was not only her only child but was her best friend as well. The relationship they shared was unlike any other," the post continued.

The page was created to assist with Khasyi's college expenses, which was Katrina's dream for her only son.

"This little family now needs a village to help keep her dream alive," the post stated.