N.Y. Mom Kidnapped and Killed in Shootout Between Police and Her Alleged Abductor Ex-Boyfriend on Her Birthday

A New York mom who was allegedly abducted from her home on her 34th birthday is dead after authorities say she was killed in a shootout between her alleged abductor and police.

According to New York State Police, Tatiana David was taken against her will from her Ithaca, N.Y., home Wednesday morning and forced into a white SUV.

Police identified her alleged abductor as ex-boyfriend Michael Davis, with whom she shared a 4-year-old child, according to a news release.

On Wednesday evening, police stopped the suspect vehicle as it crossed into the state of Virginia via I-95, but Davis, 34, allegedly fled, leading police on a chase until he crashed in a wooded area just after 10 p.m.

An exchange of gunfire between Davis and police ensued, until he was wounded, per the release. David was discovered dead from an apparent gunshot wound outside of the vehicle. Police are investigating which bullet killed the beloved mom of one.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"She was a military veteran, a mother, she served her country [and] did nothing but good in life," David's brother Emanuel Espada told WTVR-TV. "She was an amazing person. Everyone who came across her loved her."

"This is just sickening," he continued. "She was such a bright light and such a beacon of hope. Now she has her life taken from her, for what?"

The investigation remains ongoing.

According to NBC News, charges against Davis are pending while he remains hospitalized.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.