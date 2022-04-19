Orsolya Gaal, 51, also suffered blunt force injuries to the head

N.Y. Mom Found Slain in Duffel Was Stabbed Over 50 Times by 'Person of Interest' She Knew: Sources

Police sources tell PEOPLE Orsolya Gaal, the Queens, N.Y., mother whose body was found stuffed inside a duffel bag on Saturday, was stabbed "dozens" of times — likely by someone she knew.

According to multiple NYPD sources, a "person of interest" has already been identified by investigators in the 51-year-old mother-of-two's vicious murder.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

However, as of Tuesday morning, that individual had not been arrested, and police were still searching for that person, the sources confirm.

In addition to being stabbed more than 50 times, sources say Gaal also suffered blunt force injuries to the head.

The large, blood-soaked duffel bag was discovered Saturday morning just after 8 a.m. by a man walking his dogs.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sources confirm surveillance video seen by police shows the suspected killer wheeling the duffel bag away from Gaal's Forest Hills home hours before it would be found.

The bag was dumped about nine blocks away from Gaal's home. Police followed a blood trail left by the bag from where it was found to the slain woman's home, the sources confirm.

Because there were no signs of forced entry at the home, authorities believe Gaal was familiar with her killer.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Sources tell PEOPLE there were defensive wounds to Gaal's hands, indicating she tried fighting off her attacker.

Gaal, who was a stay-at-home mom, lived at the house with her husband and two sons, ages 17 and 13.

Her husband and oldest son were out-of-town over the weekend.

Gaal's youngest son was home, but investigators do not believe he had any involvement in the killing, the sources say.

The sources confirm that, before leaving her home Friday night, Gaal had told her son she was going to see a show at Lincoln Center in Manhattan.