Genuine Ridgeway's children were unharmed in the shooting

N.Y. Mom Fatally Shot Outside Apartment Building While Seated in a Car with Her Children

Authorities in Rochester, N.Y., continue to investigate the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old mother who was killed while sitting in a vehicle with her two small children.

Police say Genuine Ridgeway's children witnessed their mother's murder Friday afternoon.

The children, officials have confirmed, are 3 and 8.

At this point, no arrests have been made, and detectives have yet to identify a potential suspect. It is unclear what may have motivated the violence.

Friday's shooting happened at 2:15 p.m. in the Corn Hill section of the city.

Witnesses reported seeing more than one individual exit a car before firing multiple rounds at Ridgeway's vehicle.

Ridgeway was pronounced dead at the scene. Her children were unharmed.

"At three, you should be worrying where your teddy bear is, what your snack is going to be," said Rochester Police Department Interim Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan, "not worrying about dodging bullets and watching your mom die."

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched online to help Ridgeway's children.