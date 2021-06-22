N.Y. Mom Arrested for Death of Baby Who Got Trapped While Home Alone with His 6-Year-Old Sibling

A baby boy is dead after he became trapped between a bed and a wall while left in the care of his 6-year-old sibling.

On Saturday evening, at about 8:40 p.m., officers responded to reports of a 1-year-old child trapped between a bed and the wall, the Spring Valley Police Department said in a news release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Upon arrival, officers found the child unresponsive and still trapped. With the help of the Spring Valley Fire Department, the child was freed and given life-saving treatment. He was transported to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Authorities learned that the child had been left alone in the care of his 6-year-old sibling without adult supervision. The child's mother, a 36-year-old Spring Valley woman, was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

According to News12, police were called when the 6-year-old realized something was wrong and went to a neighbor's for help. The 6-year-old had been left in charge of their younger siblings, the 1-year-old and a 2-year-old.

"The biggest thing we can take away is to reiterate to parents to make sure you keep an eye out on your children even if you step away for a minute, something devastating like this can happen. It can happen to anyone. And it's unfortunate this took place," Spring Valley Police Department Detective Matthew Galli said, according to the station.