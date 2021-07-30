Cell phone footage filmed by the woman's child in the backseat allegedly shows Jennie Clark threatening to crash her vehicle moments before the fatal accident

Mom Allegedly Threatened Husband Before Getting into Car Crash That Killed Him: 'Do You Want to Die?'

An upstate New York woman is accused of murdering her husband after she was filmed by her children allegedly threatening to kill her family moments before getting into a fatal accident.

Jennie Clark has been charged with second-degree murder for the July 4 death of her husband, 43-year-old Matthew Clark, the Democrat and Chronicle reports.

According to authorities, on the morning of July 4, Clark was driving her family home when she drove across the road and crashed her car into a utility pole. The crash killed Matthew Clark but left the couple's three children, who were sitting in the backseat, unharmed.

During an arraignment Monday, Monroe County prosecutors said that video captured by one of Clark's daughters shows the 42-year-old asking her family, "Do you want to die?"

"The defendant can be heard threatening everyone in the car that she was going to run the vehicle into a tree. She can be heard saying, 'Are you ready to die, do you want to die?'" Monroe County Assistant District Attorney Amanda Balling said, WHEC reports.

According to court documents, Clark was driving "in an intoxicated condition," the Democrat and Chronicle reports.

Prosecutors say this wasn't the first time Clark threatened her family. She had allegedly made similar remarks about two weeks earlier.

"It's a tragedy that was 100 percent avoidable," Balling said Monday, WHAM reports. "And within a matter of minutes, three children's lives were changed forever. It's a terrible, terrible tragedy."

However, Clark's attorney argued there could be more to the story.

"The words the D.A. used today in court, certainly I'd have to warn everyone not to rush to judgement," Joe D'Amelio said, according to the station. "Although you've heard words, you don't know the context the words were spoken."

"I feel as though it's an accident," he continued. "I think it's a horrible set of circumstances. It's a terrible optic."

Clark has been charged with additional felony counts, including three counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and three counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated, as well as several misdemeanors. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.