N.Y.C. Mom Accused of Killing Her Newborn Twins Allegedly Said They 'Wouldn't Let Me Sleep'

A New York City mother is accused of killing her newborn twins inside her Queens apartment last Thursday, NYPD sources tell PEOPLE.

Danezja Kilpatrick, 23, allegedly killed her infant son and daughter, Dallis and Dakota Bentley, who were only 64 days old.

According to NBC News in New York, police conducting a welfare check on the babies found Dallis dead in his crib. Dakota was found under a sink.

Kilpatrick is being held without bail on two counts each of first- and second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The New York Daily News was present for a court hearing over the weekend, where prosecutors alleged Kilpatrick confessed to the murders, telling officers, "The babies wouldn't let me sleep."

She also allegedly said "I didn't want them anymore" when police questioned her about the newborns' deaths. "They are dead."

The paper reports prosecutors alleged Kilpatrick told them she tried poisoning the babies by mixing Pine Sol into their milk.

Eventually, she allegedly confessed, she put Dakota face down in the bathtub and ran scalding hot water over the baby's back until she stopped crying.

Next, she placed Dallis facedown in his bassinet and fatally stabbed him, she allegedly told police.

"This is a tragic, heart-wrenching case," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said, according to the Daily News. "Two babies are dead and their mother [is] charged with doing the unthinkable."