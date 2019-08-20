N.Y. Man Fatally Stabs Wife Before Jumping to His Death from 6th-Floor Apartment

Image zoom NBC New York

A New York City man stabbed his wife before jumping from the window of his 6th-floor apartment, police say.

On Sunday evening, police responded to a call that a man had jumped from a building in the uptown neighborhood of Inwood, according to a press release obtained by PEOPLE. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 72-year-old Campo Elias Albuja-Montalvo lying unconscious on the pavement with injuries consistent with a fall.

Inside the apartment where Albuja-Montalvo jumped from, officers discovered Francia Walsh, 78, stabbed to death on the sofa. She and her husband were pronounced dead at the scene.

Francia Walsh’s death was ruled a homicide.

Before he jumped, Albuja-Montalvo slit his wrists, according to NBC New York.

The couple have adult children and nobody else was in the apartment at the time of the murder-suicide.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Walsh’s friend Ivelisse Almonte told the New York Daily News, “She didn’t deserve to die like that,” and added, “She was sweet, polite and well loved.”

“I never thought this would happen,” neighbor Miguel Alonso told the New York Post. “Aged people like that — it’s terrible.”

Police did not find a note left behind but did find a knife near the wife’s body.