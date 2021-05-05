Lukasz Ruszczyk, 38, was rushed to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where he died Tuesday from his injuries

New York Man Dies 5 Days After Being Beaten During Street Fight: He 'Meant Well to Everybody'

A New York man has died five days after being beaten during a street fight in Queens.

Lukasz Ruszczyk, 38, was found lying intoxicated and semiconscious on the sidewalk near a bus stop at Forest Ave. and Putnam Ave. in the Ridgewood neighborhood of Queens around 3 a.m. on Friday, according to the New York City Police Department.

Further investigation revealed that police had received a 911 call around 6 a.m. on Thursday about two homeless men who were fighting near the same bus stop, authorities said.

Ruszczyk was found 21 hours later, "with bruising about his torso, having been the victim of an apparent assault," NYPD told PEOPLE.

The other man allegedly involved in the street fight, whom police identified as 35-year-old Piotr Wilk, has been charged with murder, NYPD confirmed.

Ruszczyk immigrated to Ridgewood from Poland when he was 8 years old. He had recently hit a rough patch, but wanted to get back on his own feet, his brother Mark Jurgiel told the New York Daily News.

Jurgiel said that he isn't sure what happened between the two men on Thursday, but he thinks his brother would have never wanted to hurt anyone.

