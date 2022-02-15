N.Y. Man Charged with 19 Criminal Counts, Including Child Sex Abuse, for 'Underage Halloween Drinking Party'
A 41-year-old man faces 19 criminal counts in New York state, where authorities have accused him of sexually assaulting two minors who attended an alcohol-fueled party at his Addison home on Halloween.
PEOPLE confirms the charges filed yesterday against Ryan Chase include individual counts of reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence, promoting sexual performance by a child, and first- and third-degree sexual abuse.
Chase is also charged with seven counts of endangering the welfare of a child, five counts of unlawfully dealing with a child, and two counts of use of a child in a sexual performance.
Chase has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Orders of protection were approved for eight of his alleged victims, records show.
An affidavit obtained by WETM alleges Chase took advantage of two of the minors who showed up for an "underage Halloween drinking party" he hosted at his residence.
At least five underage children were allegedly provided with alcohol during the party, WETM reports.
The affidavit also accuses Chase of sexually abusing an inebriated 15-year-old child who was "physically helpless" and unable to give consent because of "extreme intoxication."
Chase also allegedly induced a child under the age of 16 to engage in a sexual performance on two different occasions.
Chase remains in custody on $30,000 bond.
Information on his attorney was not immediately available.