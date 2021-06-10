Justin Wallace died after he was shot at his aunt's home during a barbecue on Saturday night

New York Man, 29, Arrested in Fatal Shooting of 10-Year-Old Boy at Family Barbecue

A New York man is under arrest in connection to the fatal shooting of a 10-year-old boy attending a family barbecue at his aunt's home.

Jovan Young, 29, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree for his alleged role in the killing of Justin Wallace, a spokesperson for the New York City Police Department confirms to PEOPLE.

Young is also facing charges of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault for allegedly wounding Justin's older cousin, 29-year-old Kyle Forrester, in the incident, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

"There isn't a parent alive who doesn't mourn this family's loss, another tragic result from gun violence," Katz said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon, after Young was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court.

The shooting occurred on Saturday night when Justin was at his aunt's house in Queens for a family barbecue following a day at the beach, his father, Albert Wallace previously told CBS2.

He claimed a gunman fired more than a dozen rounds at the home, striking Justin and Forrester, whom the patriarch believes was the intended target.

According to police, Forrester was shot in the shoulder and survived, while Justin was shot in the stomach and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Investigators believe a dispute over a driveway was the motive for the shooting, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea confirmed in an interview with WPIX-11 on Wednesday.

"That's what really makes you shake your head here," Shea said. "It just leaves me personally shaking my head. My heart goes out to the family."

Young's arrest came the day Justin, a fifth grader at Challenge Preparatory Charter School in Far Rockaway, would have turned 11, according to the New York Times.

If convicted, Young faces a prison sentence of 25 years to life.