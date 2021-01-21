Kevin Gavin has been connected to the three murders between 2015 and 2021

N.Y. Man Arrested After Allegedly Killing 3 Women, Ages 66, 82 and 83, at Home for Seniors in Brooklyn

A New York man has been arrested in connection with the murders of three elderly women at a home for seniors in Brooklyn.

Kevin Gavin, 66, is suspected of killing three residents at the Carter G. Woodson Houses between 2015 and 2021, according to the New York Police Department and the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office. Police Commissioner Shea later tweeted that Gavin was "being charged with all 3 of these murders."

Police said that Gavin lived in the same building as the three victims — 82-year-old Myrtle McKenny, 83-year-old Jacolia James, and 78-year-old Juanita Caballero.

"Mr. Gavin was familiar with many of the residents in the building and ran errands for some of the elderly tenants who resided at that location," NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said during a press conference.

The first victim, McKenny, was found dead in her apartment by her home health aide in November 2015. Initially, police believed that she had died of natural causes, but a stab wound in her neck was discovered during an autopsy leading investigators to suspect foul play, Harrison said.

The second victim, James, was found dead in her apartment by her grandson in April 2019.

"Ms. James had injuries to her face and neck which were highly suspicious," Harrison said.

Forensic evidence from the scene linked Gavin to James' murder, according to police.

This month, Caballero became the third victim when she was found dead in her apartment with a telephone cord wrapped around her neck, police said.

"I am confident the defendant took advantage of his relationship with these women, was allowed into their homes, and did unspeakable acts of violence against them," said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. "I think that this arrest will have a profound impact on the sense of public safety in Brooklyn."

The investigation is ongoing, officials said.

A lawyer for Gavin could not immediately be identified to comment on his behalf. It is not clear if he has entered a plea at this time.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for Caballero's funeral expenses.

"All who knew my mother would know she didn't deserve to have her life ended in such a horrific way," Caballero's son Peter, who is also the organizer of the GoFundMe page, writes.