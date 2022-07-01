Charisma Smith, 21, was the mother of two children, 4 and 1

N.Y. Man Allegedly Looked for Ex-Girlfriend's Home for More than a Week Before Killing Her

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

A 21-year-old mother was fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend, who spent more than a week tracking her down at her new apartment in Syracuse, N.Y., before killing her and then turning the gun on himself, according to authorities.

On Tuesday at about 11:20 p.m., Syracuse police officers responded to a call about shots fired at an apartment complex at Stone Court, according to a statement from the Syracuse Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who had been shot in the head, according to the statement. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was later identified as Charisma Smith, Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick said, CNY Central reports.

He identified the shooter as Michael Brantley, 44.

Smith's mother, Mahogany Gaddis, told Syracuse.com that Brantley was Smith's ex-boyfriend, and that he had been looking for Smith who hadn't told him where she'd recently moved.

He looked for Smith for about a week before he found her, knocking on doors and showing people her picture while trying to track her down, Gaddis said, the outlet reports.

Brantley is the father of Smith's two children, 4 and 1, Syracuse.com reports.

At least one of the children was there when Brantley shot their mother, according to Fitzpatrick, the outlet reports.

Smith's brother, 18, was also shot but is expected to survive, according to police.

The district attorney's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Brantley had harassed Smith before he killed her, Gaddis said.

He shot himself in his car near Syracuse Hancock International Airport hours after he killed Smith and died at a local hospital, CNY Central reports.

Smith had an order of protection against Brantley, the DA told CNY Central.

When Brantley killed Smith, there was a warrant out for his arrest for violating the order, the outlet reports.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.​​​