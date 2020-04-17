New York Man Allegedly Admitted to Killing Dad, Dismembering and Eating Remains

Image zoom Gofundme

Police in New York City allege a 26-year-old man killed his 57-year-old father early Wednesday morning before walking to a bagel shop where he confessed to police officers getting their breakfast — and told them he’d eaten parts of the body.

Khaled Ahmad was arrested Wednesday on murder and criminal possession of a weapon charges, according to a statement from the NYPD.

Multiple NYPD sources tell PEOPLE Ahmad was detained after walking into the Brooklyn bagel shop covered in blood shortly before 4:30 a.m.

The police sources confirm that Ahmad allegedly said, “I killed my father,” and then allegedly claimed to have eaten parts of his remains.

He was immediately handcuffed by the officers.

Ahmad allegedly later denied eating parts of his father.

The statement notes that police went to check in on the victim, Imad Ahmad, at the Brooklyn home where he and Khaled had been sheltering in place during the coronavirus pandemic. They found his dead body, which had been mutilated.

Imad had died from multiple stabs wounds, the statement says.

“EMS responded to the location and pronounced the male deceased at the scene,” reads the statement, which notes “the investigation remains ongoing.”

Imad’s body had been “hacked up,” says one NYPD source, confirming both of his arms had been cut off from his torso.

A large knife was allegedly recovered from the scene.

Ahmad has yet to enter pleas to the two counts he faces.

He is being held without bond, and it was unclear Thursday if he’d retained legal counsel.