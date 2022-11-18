After Counseling Session, Husband and Wife Argued Over Divorce. Then He Allegedly Stabbed Her to Death

A Long Island, N.Y., man has been indicted on a murder charge for stabbing his wife "multiple times with a chef's knife, killing her," after she told her sister that she wanted to divorce her husband, the prosecutor said.

On Monday, Anthony Paruolo, 37, was arraigned on charges including second-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child, Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said in a statement. He is accused of killing his wife, Danielle DeLuca, 42, on Oct. 6.

He pleaded not guilty and was sent back to jail without bail.

"With their child in a neighboring bedroom, the defendant allegedly brutally attacked his wife, stabbing her multiple times with a chef's knife, killing her," Donnelly said in the statement.

"Earlier that evening, the victim allegedly called her sister to tell her that she and the defendant would be divorcing. This horrendous crime has left a child without a mother. Our thoughts are with the victim's family as we prosecute this case," Donnelly said.

Paruolo, a sanitation worker in the Town of Hempstead, is accused of killing his wife, a social worker, just hours after a counseling session, Newsday reports.

At about 11:40 p.m. that night, Nassau County Police Department officers responded to a call about an alleged domestic disturbance at the defendant's North Bellmore home, the prosecutor said.

Responding officers found Danielle DeLuca dead in a pool of blood. A chef's knife that was approximately 13 inches long was in her neck, and she had stab wounds to her head, neck and torso.

The couple's 8-year-old child was found unharmed in another bedroom, the prosecutor said.

Anthony Paruolo was arrested on October 7 at a relative's home in Kings Park, in Suffolk County.

He allegedly told police that he stabbed his wife "once or twice" during an argument after their counseling session, court records show, Newsday reports.

Court records reveal that on Oct. 6, he came home from work in the afternoon and noticed that his wife had left her email account open, according to the newspaper.

There he saw messages his wife had sent to other people about wanting to get divorced and wanting to date other people.

Later that afternoon, the couple took part in a virtual counseling session.

During a heated argument later on, at about 10:30 p.m., Danielle DeLuca allegedly threatened to take their son and go after her husband's finances "for everything you got," court records show, Newsday reports.

Anthony Paruolo allegedly told police that when he heard this, he got so angry that he grabbed a knife from the kitchen and attacked his wife, court records show, Newsday reports.

He allegedly told police he "lashed out" with a knife two weeks after Danielle DeLuca served him with divorce papers, court records show, according to the newspaper.

If convicted, Paruolo faces up to 25 years to life in prison. He is scheduled to return to court on December 15.

His attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the couple's young son.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.